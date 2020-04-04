San Antonio firefighters respond to two-alarm house fire on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department responded to a two-alarm house fire Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Grasmere Court.

The house was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke was visible when firefighters arrived.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Arson is investigating the cause of the fire. The home is a total loss.