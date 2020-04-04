54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

54ºF

Local News

San Antonio firefighters respond to two-alarm house fire on East Side

No injuries, house a total loss

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAFD, San Antonio, Fire
SAFD responds to two alarm fire on the east side.
SAFD responds to two alarm fire on the east side. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department responded to a two-alarm house fire Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Grasmere Court.

The house was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke was visible when firefighters arrived.

Kerrville police ask for help to identify deceased male found in Guadalupe River

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Arson is investigating the cause of the fire. The home is a total loss.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: