Kerrville police ask for help to identify deceased male found in Guadalupe River

Kerrville, TEXAS – The Kerrville Police Department is reaching out to the public in hopes of figuring out the identity of a body found in the Guadalupe River on Friday evening.

A press release states the body was found adjacent to the 2700 block of Memorial Highway/SH 27 at about 6:40 p.m.

A deceased male was found floating in the river and Kerrville Fire Department recovered the body.

Police say the circumstances in which the person entered the river are the focus of an on-going investigation, and no identification was located on him.

The man is described as a white or Hispanic male, about 20 to 30 years of age. He has a very short, buzz cut type haircut and a thin mustache. He is also described as being between five feet six inches and five feet eight inches tall and weighing about 180 to 210 pounds. He was found wearing a sleeveless white undershirt and black athletic shorts with a red border and yellow trim and green plaid boxer shorts.

If anyone has information that leads to the identification of the man you are urged to contact Investigator Ed Holloway at (830) 258-13114, or the KPD non-emergency number, (830) 257-8181.