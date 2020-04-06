2 coronavirus exposure warnings issued at Seguin businesses

A Guadalupe County patient who tested positive for the new coronavirus visited two businesses in Seguin, leading County Judge Kyle Kutscher to issue a possible exposure warning on Monday.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a Walgreens Pharmacy located at 1357 E. Court St. from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on April 1st.

The patient also shopped at the Walmart off the North Highway 123 bypass in Seguin on April 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“The risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low, and isolation is not required for anyone that does not have symptoms,” according to the news release.

Anyone who visited those stores at those times is encourage to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath for 14 days.

If symptoms arise, isolate at home and contact your healthcare provider.

As of April 3, 26 COVID-19 cases were reported in Guadalupe County.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: