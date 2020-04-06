San Antonio police seeking help after death of woman in car accident

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to find the person responsible for the death of 63-year-old Amanda Carrillo in a car accident on March 20.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the department.

Carrillo was struck by an unidentified car while attempting to cross South WW White in front of Lockaway Storage, and then the driver fled the scene without rendering help, police said.

Carrillo eventually died.

The car will have a broken passenger headlight and additional damage to the right side near the front bumper, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7579.