Workforce Solutions Alamo to temporarily close career centers for COVID-19 mitigation
SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo will temporarily close its career centers, effective Thursday.
The decision was made in order to protect employers, employees and residents, a news release said.
“This announcement comes under the advisement of the Texas Workforce Commission and follows the closures of other workforce centers throughout the state in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the news release said. “We understand that the need for our services remains critical, and we are committed to providing services to all employers and residents needing assistance during these trying times.”
Workforce Solutions responds to questions about employers, employees affected by COVID-19
WSA plans to keep its phone systems and online applications open and are looking for ways to support online services in an effort to tell residents where to find help.
The agency plans to continue to offer people employment, training, educational and supportive services, including soft skills training programs and resources as well as child care services, the news release said.
Man shares frustration trying to get help finding employment
The news release also apparently made a reference to many people who are finding difficulty filing unemployment claims.
“The Texas Workforce Commission is providing additional resources to be more responsive to unemployment claims,” the news release said.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- H-E-B partner confirmed positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
- Infected staff at nursing home with 75 COVID-19 patients worked at other San Antonio facilities
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.