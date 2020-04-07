Workforce Solutions Alamo to temporarily close career centers for COVID-19 mitigation

SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo will temporarily close its career centers, effective Thursday.

The decision was made in order to protect employers, employees and residents, a news release said.

“This announcement comes under the advisement of the Texas Workforce Commission and follows the closures of other workforce centers throughout the state in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the news release said. “We understand that the need for our services remains critical, and we are committed to providing services to all employers and residents needing assistance during these trying times.”

WSA plans to keep its phone systems and online applications open and are looking for ways to support online services in an effort to tell residents where to find help.

The agency plans to continue to offer people employment, training, educational and supportive services, including soft skills training programs and resources as well as child care services, the news release said.

The news release also apparently made a reference to many people who are finding difficulty filing unemployment claims.

“The Texas Workforce Commission is providing additional resources to be more responsive to unemployment claims,” the news release said.

