COVID-19 case confirmed at North Side assisted living facility
SAN ANTONIO – A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a North Side assisted living facility, the mayor’s office confirmed to KSAT 12 News on Tuesday night.
According to Bruce Davidson, communications director for Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the case involves a resident from Franklin Park Center TPC Parkway on Encino Commons who traveled to California prior to testing positive for the virus.
5 additional deaths reported at San Antonio nursing home overrun by COVID-19, bringing tally to 8
There are no other positive cases from the facility, and the staff is not associated with Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where eight residents have died from the virus.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there are 503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- H-E-B partner confirmed positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
- Infected staff at nursing home with 75 COVID-19 patients worked at other San Antonio facilities
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.