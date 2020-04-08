COVID-19 case confirmed at North Side assisted living facility

SAN ANTONIO – A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a North Side assisted living facility, the mayor’s office confirmed to KSAT 12 News on Tuesday night.

According to Bruce Davidson, communications director for Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the case involves a resident from Franklin Park Center TPC Parkway on Encino Commons who traveled to California prior to testing positive for the virus.

5 additional deaths reported at San Antonio nursing home overrun by COVID-19, bringing tally to 8

There are no other positive cases from the facility, and the staff is not associated with Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where eight residents have died from the virus.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there are 503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

