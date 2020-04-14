H-E-B limits curbside scheduling to 7 days out but adds daily pickup slots

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is expanding its offering of curbside pickup times to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson said additional slots are being added as stores are able to, but orders are now limited to seven days out.

Read H-E-B’s full statement below:

To make more time slots available, customers can place H-E-B Curbside or Home Delivery orders no more than seven days out. As we implement this change, time slots will initially be hard to come by but we’re working hard to open more time slots throughout the day. This change, over time, will allow us to serve more customers sooner as well as provide better product selection.

Next day curbside pickup will include a $4.95 personal shopper fee. Curbside pickup on an order placed more than two days out is free.

H-E-B removes purchase limits on certain food items

Home delivery orders have a $5 delivery fee.

On Monday, H-E-B removed purchase limits on several food items. An updated list of restrictions on certain items can be found here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: