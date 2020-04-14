San Antonio has 840 COVID-19 quarantine rooms ready for occupancy

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has 840 hotel rooms available for people who test positive for COVID-19 and have to quarantine themselves, said Chief Charles Hood of the San Antonio Fire Department.

During a special virtual City Council meeting Tuesday, Hood told Mayor Ron Nirenberg and council members that 62 rooms, known as isolation care facilities, have been secured and ready for occupancy. Another 778 rooms are available if needed. Only one person has occupied a room so far.

The rooms are available for people who test positive for the virus but don’t require hospitalization, officials said.

Hood said that occupants aren’t allowed to have a room key or leave the room. They can’t have visitors, pets or service dogs. No alcohol, drugs or smoking is allowed in the room. Security will be provided by the San Antonio Police Department.

The chief also told the council that since March 24, SAFD has responded to more than 320 COVID-19-related calls, with 200 people being transported to a hospital.

Hood also talked about how the department is protecting firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

He said that anyone who has a fever higher than 98.6 is sent home. Hood said that one firefighter has tested positive for the virus and that an unidentified number of others are self-quarantining at home.

SAFD has established two decontamination sites for ambulances and emergency district units, Hood said. Crews also use the sites to take showers and change into a new uniform before returning to work.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Director Dawn Emerick also delivered a presentation to City Council about how the health agency is responding to the pandemic and how its reaching out to residents to get tested if needed.

