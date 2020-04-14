Tips to send packages, mail safely without leaving home during coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted us in a many ways and that includes some of the simpler things like going to the post office and mailing packages.

The United States Postal Service wants to assure you that you don’t have to go to the post office to use their services or buy products.

Most simple tasks can be done from the convenience of your home with or without a computer.

(Image via USPS website. )

If you need to buy stamps, go to USPS.com and you can choose from a variety of different stamp designs and prices. The post office will deliver them to your home.

If you do not have a computer, you can ask your local post office or carrier to bring you a stamps by mail order form.

Complete the form and put it in your mailbox with a check. Again, the post office will bring your stamps to you.

What if you need to send a package. You can order free priority mail and priority mail express boxes, or other package supplies on the USPS website.

USPS will deliver those items straight to your home.

If you need to print a label, go to the website and use click and ship.

You can print a mailing label with the appropriate postage right from your computer.

When you are ready to have the package picked up, head to the website and schedule a free carrier pick-up.

Make sure to let your local post office know where they can find the package or packages, and the mail.

A carrier will pick them up when he or she delivers your mail.

The USPS says its services allow for people to continue social distancing and still send their packages.

