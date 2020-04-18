JBSA-Lackland to implement ID checks for everyone inside a vehicle entering the base

SAN ANTONIO – Beginning Monday, Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland will implement identification checks for everyone inside of a vehicle that is trying to enter the base.

Officials believe this change will have several impacts, like extending wait times at the gate and increasing the number of vehicles having to turn around after not showing proper identification.

As of now, JBSA is open for official business only.

