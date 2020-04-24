Judge may tighten courthouse COVID-19 restrictions

SAN ANTONIO – While city and county leaders consider relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, District Court Administrative Judge Ron Rangel is moving in the opposite direction.

Rangel said, “I may tighten restrictions that apply to in-person hearings.”

Judge to accelerate Zoom proceedings

Since jury trials were canceled indefinitely last month in order to comply with safe distancing requirements, courts have been operating under a two-judge system for in-person hearings.

Rangel said that may not be necessary since most judges have been conducting hearings remotely through a system called Zoom.

The program allows all participants, including jailed defendants, to participate through the remote live connection.

