Pedestrian hospitalized after struck by vehicle on Southwest Side, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle overnight on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around midnight on General Hudnell Drive and Billy Mitchell Boulevard.

Authorities said a man was driving southbound when he hit someone walking across the street.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is in serious condition.

The driver told police he did not see the person crossing the street at the time of the crash and investigators have ruled the incident as an accident.