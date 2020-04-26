COVID-19 outbreak reported at Southeast Texas Chick-fil-A restaurants

BEAUMONT, Texas – More than a dozen Chick-fil-A employees have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Beaumont, according to 12NewsNow.

The ABC affiliate reported that 11 more employees were confirmed to have tested positive on Friday evening after four earlier in the week.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick confirmed the total number was 15 Friday evening.

More than 100 employees from two Beaumont Chick-fil-A locations were tested for COVID-19 throughout the week.

A total of 103 employees tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Branick said Friday.

BREAKING: Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick has told me that 11 more Beaumont @ChickfilA employees have tested positive for #coronavirus. A total of 114 were tested on Monday, with the rest of the results (103) being negative. #12NewsNow #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XFnC8L8XUi — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) April 24, 2020

Two Beaumont Chick-fil-A restaurants have been closed for several days, the Dowlen Road and College Street locations.

However, according to the Chick-fil-A website, the College Street location is closed for maintenance.

