COVID-19 outbreak reported at Southeast Texas Chick-fil-A restaurants

Total of 15 Chick-fil-A employees test positive for COVID-19 in Beaumont

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

BEAUMONT, Texas – More than a dozen Chick-fil-A employees have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Beaumont, according to 12NewsNow.

The ABC affiliate reported that 11 more employees were confirmed to have tested positive on Friday evening after four earlier in the week.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick confirmed the total number was 15 Friday evening.

More than 100 employees from two Beaumont Chick-fil-A locations were tested for COVID-19 throughout the week.

A total of 103 employees tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Branick said Friday.

Two Beaumont Chick-fil-A restaurants have been closed for several days, the Dowlen Road and College Street locations.

However, according to the Chick-fil-A website, the College Street location is closed for maintenance.

