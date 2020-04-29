South Side business owner, San Antonio Food Bank hosts food distributions in parking lots

SAN ANTONIO – A big concern for families during the COVID-19 crisis is food insecurity, according to a Bexar Facts-KSAT-Rivard Report poll released Tuesday,

Just over half of poll respondents said that food insecurity is an extremely serious problem.

Bexar Facts Poll things respondents have experienced (KSAT)

One of the hardest hit areas when it comes to food insecurity is the South Side.

On Monday, Lots of Love hosted a food distribution and grocery gift card giveaway at Pica Pica Plaza at 910 SE Military Dr., serving 280 families.

“I went back to my partners and my friends and my associates and had the idea of creating an organization called Lots of Love,” said Al Honigblum, the founder of Lots of Love. “The lots, based on the empty parking lots, to turn these parking lots into hope for the people in need.”

Honigblum, who is the managing partner of Pica Pica Plaza, initially helped his 70 tenants and their families with rent abatement and several weeks of food. But through generous donations and logistics help from the San Antonio Food Bank, Lots of Love was able to extend their reach.

“As business owners and community leaders, we felt we needed to do more, so we raised the bar to raise a million dollars to try to feed 3,500 to 4,000 families,” Honigblum said. “And, just as people in the community to try and help and do our part to make a difference in a lot of people’s lives.”

Melissa Gomez said she and her four children have been through a lot during the COVID-19 crisis, so when they were able to get produce and a gift card at Monday’s distribution, the help went a long way.

“I couldn’t buy anything for my daughter for her birthday because we are going through a situation,” Gomez said. “And with the gift card, I was able to buy her something yesterday with the gift card, and it’s been really a blessing for us.”

Lots of Love will be collaborating with the San Antonio Food Bank to host four more food distributions at Pica Pica Plaza.

The distributions are scheduled for April 29, May 1, May 5 and May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Donations to Lots of Love can be made by clicking here.

“The poll was conducted from April 16-20 by phone and internet. It includes responses from 668 registered Bexar County voters of different income and education levels, race, age, gender and political party affiliation. Four out of five respondents answered in English, while one out of five answered in Spanish. The poll’s margin of error is 4%.

Didn’t get called for the poll, but still want to have your voice heard? Take the poll, via Bexar Facts, here.”