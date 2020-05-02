Affidavit: Man behind bars after threatening his wife with a knife

SAN ANTONIO – One man is now behind bars after investigators said he pulled a knife on his wife.

Back in September of last year, Braulio Garcia, 49, went to pick up his wife from work and while driving home, accused her of cheating on him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Authorities said Garcia told his wife to stop driving and threatened her with a three-inch knife.

After arriving home, she was able to escape and run to a family member’s home for help, according to an affidavit.

Garcia was arrested and is now facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.