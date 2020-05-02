Padre Island National Seashore to allow overnight beach camping

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Padre Island National Seashore is beginning to increase recreational access to allow overnight beach camping, officials said on Friday.

While following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Padre Island National Seashore is increasing recreational access, according to the National Park Service, which is “working servicewide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.”

Officials said Padre Island National Seashore will end day-use only hours beginning Saturday and open access to:

Overnight beach camping on North Beach and South Beach.

Yarborough Pass 4WD road.

Overnight boat trailer parking at Bird Island Boat Ramp.

With public health in mind, officials said the following facilities remain closed at this time:

Malaquite Visitor Center.

Malaquite Campground.

Bird Island Basin Campground.

“Our park rangers have been in close contact with our surrounding local officials, and we believe that visitors to all our Texas beaches can maintain good social distancing while enjoying much needed time outdoors with friends and family,” Park Superintendent Eric Brunnemann said. “Please remember, this is also sea turtle nesting season, so share the beaches with our Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and report any sea turtle sightings to a passing turtle patroller or by calling 361-949-8173, ext. 226.”

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount,” the National Park Service said in its release. “At Padre Island National Seashore, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers.”

Officials said a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.

The public is being advised to follow local area health, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities, officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

“We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID- 19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health,” the National Park Service said in its release.

