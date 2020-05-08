3 children in critical condition, found severely malnourished in Wilson County home

Published: May 8, 2020, 9:57 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:22 am

STOCKDALE, Texas – An investigation is underway in Wilson County after three children were found in horrible conditions inside a home in Stockdale, court records obtained by KSAT 12 confirm.

Three children, ages 4, 2, and 1-years-old, were found severely malnourished and covered in feces earlier this week and have since been taken to a hospital.

The children had been living with their maternal grandmother at a home in the 7400 block of State Highway 123.

She was given a sole managing conservatorship over them last year, records show.

An older child inside the home reported the abuse Tuesday, according to an affidavit for removal filed by officials with Child Protective Services with the Wilson County District Clerk’s Office.

The children remain in a hospital in critical condition, multiple sources said Friday.

A CPS spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a criminal case is underway and that arrests could be made soon.

According to the affidavit for removal, the children endured physical abuse and were forced “to eat their bowel movements if they pooped in their diapers” by a man living in the home.

A CPS investigator who responded to the home Tuesday reported that it was covered in trash, leftover food, feces and urine, the affidavit states.

The 16-month-old, who was described as severely malnourished and weighs 12 pounds, had sunken eyes, pale skin and was unable to stand on her own, records show.

The 2-year-old, who also showed signs of severe malnourishment, was immobile and had the body size of a child much younger than his age, the affidavit states.

CPS investigators had visited the home as recently as December, records show.

Check back for updates to this story as more information becomes available.