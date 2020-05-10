3 healthy puppies born in San Antonio, just in time for Mother’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Three healthy puppies made their way into the world on Mother’s Day, all in San Antonio, according to San Antonio Pets Alive!

The mother of the puppies, Jackie, a 1-year-old American Staffordshire blend, was first rescued by SAPA in the beginning of April. Jackie has been receiving care from her foster mom Amy ever since she was first brought in, SAPA said.

According to SAPA, Jackie went into labor early Friday morning and delivered all three of the puppies. As of Sunday, officials said all of the dogs are happy and healthy.

“It was so exciting. I felt every emotion,” said Amy, in a statement.

SAPA is accepting more foster moms for both dogs and cats at its facility. If you’re interested in becoming a foster, click here for more information.

