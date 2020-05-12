Sources confirm COVID-19 outbreak at second Southeast Side nursing home

SAN ANTONIO – At least 16 residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Southeast Side nursing home, multiple sources confirmed to KSAT 12 Monday night.

Residents and staff members at The Rio at Mission Trails, located in the 6200 block of South New Braunfels Avenue, began being informed they had tested positive late last week, a source said.

At least nine residents and seven staff members have tested positive for the deadly virus so far. Those figures could go up as pending results come back, a source said.

A Metropolitan Health District spokeswoman confirmed Monday night the facility is being investigated but declined to release specific details of the investigation.

A staff member who answered the phone at the long-term care facility said ownership was working on providing a written statement.

A second employee at the facility said to call their corporate headquarters in Fort Worth.

Employee dies of COVID-19 at nursing home where more than 100 residents and staff tested positive, officials confirm

Confirmation of the outbreak comes the same day that city officials confirmed a nurse at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center died from COVID-19 complications.

More than 100 residents and staff contracted the virus at the long-term care facility.

The outbreak at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation, which was publicly announced by local officials on March 31, has now claimed the lives of 18 residents and one staff member.

