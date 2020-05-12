WATCH: KSAT interview with Governor Greg Abbott at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be on KSAT-TV at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to answer questions from KSAT anchors Ursula Pari and David Sears about the COVID-19 response in the state and his recent decision to start re-opening businesses in Texas.

The governor will answer questions over satellite and the interview will be broadcast live. You can watch the interview live on KSAT-TV or on the livestream below of the KSAT News at Noon.

As of Monday morning, more than 38,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Texas, according to Texas Health and Human Services, with more than 21,000 recoveries and more than 1,000 deaths.

In San Antonio, city officials announced Monday that asymptomatic residents can now be tested for the novel coronavirus, signaling a ramp-up in testing capabilities.

