Why is San Antonio’s ‘Stay Home, Work Safe order’ being extended?

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council on Thursday morning unanimously voted to extend the coronavirus emergency orders.

San Antonio City Council votes to extend ‘Stay Home Work Safe’ order through June 4

One KSAT viewer said the 'Stay Home, Work Safe’ order was designed to flatten the curve, and wanted to ask the Mayor: Now that the curve has been flattened, why are you trying to extend it?

According to the mayor, ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders allow accurate testing to continue and allows for proper responses to infected patients.

Just because the curve has been flattened doesn’t mean coronavirus is gone, Nirenberg said. The latest extension is a reaction to more businesses being open.

“We won’t be totally in the clear really until there is a vaccine,” Nirenberg said. “But in the meantime, we don’t need to hold everything back as long as we have these capacities and protocols in place.”

Those protocols, of course, include social distancing and wearing masks.

“If we don’t do that, then we risk more outbreaks and us potentially going backwards in terms of reopening,” Nirenberg said.

Watch the Mayor’s full interview on the News at 9 below.