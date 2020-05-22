Joint Base San Antonio to discontinue ‘For Official Business Only’ access to installations

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio will discontinue “For Official Business Only” access to installations and change the Health Protection Condition to Bravo. The changes go into effect Tuesday May 26.

All Department of Defense ID cardholders will have access to the installation and the ability to vouch for occupants in their vehicles.

HPCON Bravo indicates a moderate disease threat and risk of exposure to personnel, and the public health emergency remains in effect on JBSA.

JBSA-Lackland to implement ID checks for everyone inside a vehicle entering the base

JBSA will also begin a phased, deliberate approach to opening installation services and facilities in accordance with established city, state, and Centers for Disease Control guidelines and limits. These measures include maintaining six feet of physical distancing, wearing face coverings when appropriate, limiting the occupancy of facilities and adhering to previously establish guidelines for hygiene and self-monitoring.

Installation fitness centers will also open May 26 to uniformed military members only (Active Duty, Reserve and Guard members) with procedures and limiting numbers in place to better protect and lessen the spread. More details on the fitness centers can be found by clicking here.