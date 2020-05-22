Truck driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 10 in San Antonio that left a 46-year-old woman dead.

The San Antonio Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit arrested Justin Antwan Jackson for failing to stop and render aid involving a death.

According to police officials, Jackson was driving an 18-wheeler that rear-ended a compact Ford on I-10 near Dominion Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt.

A few hours later, police received a call about a suspicious big rig parked downtown near Crockett and Bowie streets.

“You can see extensive damage on this 18-wheeler and still, pieces of the victim’s car are caught under the rear wheel,” said Officer Douglas Greene of the San Antonio Police Department.

A few hours later, Greene said officers found Jackson with the truck and detained him, but he claimed just to be a passenger and gave a description of someone else he claimed was the driver. Police apparently didn’t buy Jackson’s story and arrested him.