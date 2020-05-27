UTSA changes course and will now waive some mandatory fees for summer term

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with the University of Texas at San Antonio have announced that select mandatory fees for the 2020 summer term have now been 100% waived.

A Defenders investigation in early May revealed the university would be requiring all students enrolled in the summer to pay the mandatory fees despite other universities across the U.S. waiving them.

The transportation fee, student union fee and international education fee will be 100% waived and the recreation center fee will be 50% waived, according to UTSA’s website.

The Campus Rec Center is still not open but is offering virtual programming for students like online fitness consultations and live group exercise classes.

UTSA students taking summer classes hit with mandatory fees

Betsy Smith, whose son is enrolled at UTSA this summer, previously told KSAT, “when you’re charged an athletic fee and there’s no athletic events to go to, it just doesn’t seem right."

The athletic fee, according to UTSA, “helps fund student-athlete scholarships, coaches’ salaries, recruiting, academic tutoring, strength and conditioning, and medical training, all of which are continuing during remote learning so student-athletes are prepared to succeed in the classroom and on-field when they return.”

“For students enrolled in summer courses who have already paid summer fees, a credit for these fees will be applied to their accounts," the UTSA website states.

Any credits will be applied to outstanding balances before being refunded to students.