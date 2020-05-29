BCSO cadets get refresher training amid George Floyd’s death

SAN ANTONIO – George Floyd’s death has not only sparked protests and outrage across the country, but also responses for how peace officers can do better.

Right here at home, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is making sure their cadets are property trained when it comes to recognizing misconduct of their fellow deputies.

That was the goal behind a training session Friday morning for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office patrol cadets.

The class was created by the New Orleans Police Department and all deputies with the BCSO have taken the class since it was implemented in September of 2019.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said he wanted to drive home the message of stepping in when you see something that is not right. He said George Floyd’s death was not okay — it’s why he wanted cadets to have a refresher course.

“In light of what’s happened, I felt that it was appropriate in given what’s going on in the country to again just remind them that look, it’s not okay,” Salazar said. “What happened out there is not okay. The fact that those officers stood by and did nothing while a fellow officer killed somebody, it’s not okay. And so, we are again just letting them know that it’s not just socially acceptable but that it’s expected of you.”

The sheriff said he hopes the class will serve as a reminder to cadets and deputies the importance of stepping in when there is wrongdoing because it can save a life.

