Graffiti Wall in Schertz dedicated to graduating class of 2020

SCHERTZ, Texas – Morgan Housholder and Hannah Lopez, two seniors at Clemens High School, didn’t expect their graduating year to be cut short so quickly. The COVID-19 pandemic dissolved all kinds of their traditional plans.

“Very mixed emotions,” Hannah said. “Some happy because we are starting our future soon, but then kind of sad because we missed a lot of the fun part of high school.”

Hannah is set to go to Texas State University and Morgan plans on going to Blinn Community College in Bryan.

Hannah and her family had a tradition to go to the graffiti wall in Austin, but that also didn’t happen because the wall was taken down this year. Hannah’s mom, who works at the law firm where Hannah and Morgan are interns, came up with an idea.

Morgan Housholder and Hannah Lopez, seniors at Clemens High School. (KSAT)

“Well then, I said well let’s bring the wall to them,” Jodi Head Lopez, Hannah’s mother, said.

One side of the Schertz Law Center was dedicated to graduating seniors, so the girls put out a call on social media for others to come graffiti their future colleges on the wall.

Within a few days the wall filled up with schools from U.T. to the University of Houston to Howard University. They want more seniors from other surrounding San Antonio schools to come out.

“We’ve played these guys in sports, we’ve had band competition against them. So I want the wall to be a competition,” Hannah’s mother said. “Let’s see who can put the best artwork up there.”

“I think it’s cool because it brings the community together and gives us something to do and showcase where we are going,” Morgan said. “And celebrate the seniors, since we did get it cut short.”

The seniors now have a new tradition and the class of 2020 and what they went through won’t be forgotten.

“It’s nice to see them show their pride in where their future lies,” Hannah’s mother said.

The wall changes every day with new college artwork. But there are rules to follow.

The Schertz Police are aware of the rules and come by periodically to make sure artists are abiding by the rules.