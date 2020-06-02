Bubble Fest 2020 encourages creative, outdoor play at home

SAN ANTONIO – If you have ever been to Bubble Fest in San Antonio— you know it’s a creative way to have fun outdoors with the family.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the fun will go on, but with a few changes.

Bubble Fest is coming straight to your backyard and home with fun do-it-yourself bubble and art activities.

Organizers for the event— the non-profit Ruby City in partnership with the non-profit Sqaure Parts— have made Bubble Fest a virtual experience.

This Saturday you can enjoy free at home DIY bubble making tutorials and activities for the whole family, encouraging creative and outdoor play.

Five unique tutorials designed by Square Parts for families to create the activities at home that you would normally find at Bubble Fest.

In the videos you’ll also find a recipe for bubble solution if you don’t have bottles at home.

Ruby City will share these tutorials with videos, photos and directions on its social media pages and web page.

“I think it would be a really great thing to tune in on Saturday and feel solidarity with your community doing something very heartfelt,” Kelly O’Connor, the communications director for Ruby City said. “It’s a lot about finding objects in the home. Finding materials that are just recyclable materials to make these fun bubble tools.”

DJ Despeinada will provide the soundtrack to all the backyard fun online.

Of course, all this bubble fun is free.