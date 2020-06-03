Activist who organized peaceful San Antonio protest for George Floyd ‘so happy city represented black lives’

SAN ANTONIO – Kimiya Factory helped organize the peaceful protest that took place at Travis Park on Saturday afternoon.

“It was just a really, really great atmosphere and it was just so peaceful and I’m just so happy that, you know, this city represented black lives,” Factory said.

Hundreds gather for fourth day of protests in San Antonio over George Floyd’s death

Protesters gathered at Travis Park following the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“People were out there because the nation is enraged. We wanted to stand in solidarity with the protests happening across the country and we want to make sure that San Antonio represents black lives,” Factory said.

Factory said she wants to keep the conversation going.

“This should not just be something because it’s trending or because it’s a hashtag. Black Lives Matter. They have always mattered, and they will continue to matter,” Factory said.

In a recently published article, former U.S. President Barack Obama addressed the protests happening across the country.

He wrote about the importance of voting and participating in politics.

Photos show evolution of San Antonio protest over police brutality, George Floyd’s killing

“The way to make sure that our police and our mayor and our systems look the way that we want them to is to vote and to reflect the representation of the people,” Factory said.

Kimiya said she wants to continue to bring awareness to these issues.