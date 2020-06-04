Police officer injured in downtown vehicle crash with sedan
Incident occurred around midnight near Pecos La Trinidad, Dolorosa Street
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries following a vehicle collision early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred around midnight on Pecos La Trinidad near Dolorosa Street downtown.
According to police, the officer’s police cruiser collided with a red sedan.
Police said no one inside the sedan was hurt, but that the officer had to be taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
At this time, it is unclear which vehicle drove through a red light.
The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.
