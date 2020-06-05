Southside ISD comes to aid of grandmother, grand kids after losing home in fire

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD is lending a helping hand to a grandmother and her nine grandchildren she is raising after they lost their mobile home in a fire.

District officials on Friday replaced Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots the children lost in the fire. The devices will help them continue with their virtual learning.

The children also got some new clothes, shoes and $200 in gift certificates.

The district is also working with a donor in hopes of replacing the family’s mobile home.