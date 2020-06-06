Missing 18-year-old in Hays County found safe, uninjured

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Update:

Mason Moreno has been found safe and uninjured, according to Hays County deputies.

Officials reported he was found safe just after 11 a.m.

Original:

Hays County officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old.

Mason Moreno was last seen exiting his mother’s vehicle near the 900 block of FM 3237 Friday, June 5, authorities said. However, officials also received a report Saturday at 5:30 a.m. fitting Mason’s description that he was seen near the Wimberley H-E-B and by the Wimberley High School.

Mason is described as having brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a black pocket on the left breast, block shorts and tennis shoes, authorities said. Mason also suffers from a medical condition that requires medication that he is currently without.

He did not have his cellphone on his person when he exited his mother’s vehicle, police said.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800324-8466. You can also submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com.