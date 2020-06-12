CPS Energy bucket truck stolen from a gas station

Published: June 12, 2020, 10:02 am Updated: June 12, 2020, 11:13 am

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A CPS Energy bucket truck was stolen from a Leon Valley gas station on Bandera Road Friday morning, CPS officials said.

The bucket truck is labeled with #12410305 and the license plate number is 1412176.

CPS Energy officials said the company is conducting an internal investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio police department.