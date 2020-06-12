83ºF

CPS Energy bucket truck stolen from a gas station

Truck was stolen from a gas station on Bandera Road on Friday morning

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

A CPS Energy bucket truck like this was stolen from a gas station on Bandera Road in Leon Valley on June 12, 2020. (CPS Energy)

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A CPS Energy bucket truck was stolen from a Leon Valley gas station on Bandera Road Friday morning, CPS officials said.

The bucket truck is labeled with #12410305 and the license plate number is 1412176.

CPS Energy officials said the company is conducting an internal investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio police department.

