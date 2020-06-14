Dozens gather in protest against the Alamo Master Plan

SAN ANTONIO – Groups of protesters rallied at the Alamo Saturday afternoon against a plan to relocate the Alamo Cenotaph.

The Alamo Master Plan, proposed by the state, calls for the cenotaph to be moved 500 feet south of where it is now.

According to a previous KSAT 12 report, the plan has several components, including the restoration of the Church and Long Barracks, showing the historic footprint of the site and creating a visitor’s center.

Those who oppose the plan said it interferes with the Alamo's history.

The cenotaph was first built in 1939 as a memorial to those who fought during the Battle of the Alamo.

RELATED: Lt. Gov. Patrick says Alamo Master Plan ‘badly off track,’ citing plaza design, Cenotaph relocation