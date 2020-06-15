Police identify 17-year-old killed in motorcycle crash while racing

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a 17-year-old boy killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday night.

Joshua Ray Fuentes died after crashing around 9:30 p.m. near SE Military Drive and South Flores Street.

According to police, Fuentes was racing his motorcycle eastbound on Military Drive when he struck the center concrete barrier just west of South Flores Street.

Police said a witness told them that Fuentes appeared to be racing two other vehicles when he veered to the left, crashing into the median.

Officers found Fuentes breathing but unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said Fuentes was not wearing a helmet.