WATCH: Governor Abbott to provide update on state’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state’s continued response to COVID-19, as cases and hospitalizations continue to rapidly increase.

The governor will speak at 2 p.m., Monday, June 22, in Austin.

As of Sunday, COVID-19 cases in Texas reached 111,601, which was an increase of 3,866 cases from Saturday, according to a report by the Associated Press. The death toll for the state resides at 2,182.

Beginning Monday, face coverings will be required at all Bexar County businesses after an executive order was issued by Judge Nelson Wolff. The order was issued due to the uptick in cases and hospitalizations in the county.

The order will be in effect until June 30.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

