Randy Rogers Band cancels Helotes show scheduled for Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The Randy Rogers Band has canceled its first show back in front of a live audience due to Bexar County’s new health declaration that prohibits outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more, the band announced Wednesday.

The show was scheduled for Friday night at the John T. Floore Country Store. The band made the cancellation announcement on its Instagram page.

“We were excited for this to have been our first show back, but we want to play by the rules,” The band’s statement read. “We look forward to seeing you all again very soon.”

The band announced on their Instagram page that refunds are being made available through the customer’s original purchasing platform.