Former Bexar County deputy indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, official oppression

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that former deputy Brandon Doege was indicted on two counts of tampering with evidence and official oppression.

Doege, 27, turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The sheriff’s office originally terminated Doege in connection with a May 2019 incident in which he was captured on video assaulting an inmate at the jail.

In addition to the Internal Affairs investigation and termination, BCSO said that their Public Integrity Unit conducted a separate criminal investigation into the case and found that Doege tampered with evidence of the assault when he intentionally turned off the body camera being worn by another deputy involved in the struggle.

According to BCSO, charges were filed against Doege in July 2019 with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

“On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, we were notified that the Bexar County Grand Jury returned two indictments on the case,” BCSO said in a statement.

Doege was placed into custody without incident at the Bexar County Satellite Court at 1 p.m. on June 25.

The counts filed against Doege:

Count 1:

Tampering with Evidence, 3rd Degree felony

Bond: $50,000

Penalty if convicted: 2-10 year sentence and a $10,000 fine

Count 2:

Official Oppression, Class A Misdemeanor

Penalty if convicted: Up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine