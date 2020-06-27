Survey: Nearly 1 in 5 in LGBTQ+ community have experienced homelessness in San Antonio metro area

SAN ANTONIO – Almost one in five LGBTQ+ people have been homeless at some point in their life, according to a recent survey that included people in San Antonio and surrounding counties.

Homelessness is more prevalent among people who are Black or Hispanic and LGBTQ+, the survey says.

“If we’re just paying attention to discrimination based on sexuality, we’re missing the fact that some people are experiencing a lot of racism, too, and that’s shaping their well-being and their outcomes in life in a really dramatic way,” said Amy Stone, a sociology and anthropology professor at Trinity University.

Stone worked with a San Antonio community group, Strengthening Colors of Pride, to conduct the survey of more than 1,800 LGBTQ+ people. The survey was conducted between June and November 2019.

Stone said Black transgender women also experience more violence. She said this is an important topic to discuss as the racial justice movement unfolds across the nation.

“Racial justice isn’t accomplished until Black transgender women are also safe,” Stone said.

You can read the executive summary below.

You can also join the conversation during a virtual town hall event on Tuesday, June 30. Click here for more information.

