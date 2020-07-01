Eagle Pass graduate dedicates rap video to class of 2020

SAN ANTONIO – “Not in a million years did we think we’d ever be here. Locked in our houses strapped with fear. I have something to say please lend me your ear.”

Those are the opening lyrics to Kyle Luna’s “Our Future’s So Bright” rap video he created on YouTube.

Luna, a graduating senior at Eagle Pass High School, said he knew he wanted to do something for his classmates that were down about their year getting cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been seeing my classmates doing, saying things like our graduation is not the same or that it’s pretty much ruined,” Kyle said. “And I don’t see it that way.”

Since he decide it was the best for his safety not to attend his graduation, he released a music video to cheer up his graduating classmates.

“The idea with this video is show them that yes, while it is affecting us, the only thing we can do is follow the rules and stay home,” Kyle said. “But not only doing that, but also appreciating the little things.”

He said he made the video not just as a graduation gift to his class of about 500 seniors at Eagle Pass High School, but also to his community as a reminder to stay positive.

“We don’t know when we will be able to live life like we used to, so what we can do now is just think about, wow I remember those times,” Kyle said. “Those were the best.”

He also hopes that when life can go back to normal, his classmates remember to use this microscope in time as a way to view their day to day lives.

Kyle says he does not consider himself as a rapper or musician, making the music videos is something he has enjoyed doing for school projects. Kyle will be going to the University of Texas in the Fall and plans on majoring in electrical engineering.