Which sales offer more July 4th bang for your buck?

SAN ANTONIO – Before the star-spangled fireworks, retailers are popping deals. But are you getting the most bang for your buck?

“There is some hype. Not every deal is a deal,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports’ deal-shopping guru. “It depends on the quality of the product you’re buying.”

Gordon searched the sales and circulars and found some deals to consider.

First up are grills for those backyard barbecues.

“My favorite deal of the holiday weekend is the Monument gas grill,” she said.

Usually $400, Lowe’s slashed the price by $70 on the 13892 model.

Now can be an opportune time to buy large appliances because several retailers have cut prices to lure customers.

“Retailers realize consumers need to replace these items as they spend more time at home,” Gordon said.

Among the kitchen appliances deals, she found the Bosch 300 Series dishwasher on sale for $760 at AJMadison.com. It typically costs between $850 and $1,000. The dishwasher performed well in CR tests.

If you need a new fridge, an LG (model LRFXC2406S) is one CR recommends. Best Buy has cut the price by $600 to $2,450.

If you’re looking for a deal on a new freezer, you may have to keep looking. Because of the pandemic and stay-home directives, freezers have been a hot commodity and are in short supply.

Mattress sales are getting a lot of advertising for the holiday weekend. Gordon says the Avocado Green Mattress for $1,200 is a good deal. You can save $200 through July 6 with the code ORGANIC200 on its website.

July is not typically the time of year for deep discounts on tech, but Gordon still found some as retailers know more people are working and schooling remotely.

“You’re better to wait toward the holidays and Black Friday, but we are seeing some deals,” she said.

If you need a new laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is marked down by about $100 on Amazon to $769. Keep in mind, the keyboard, which detaches so you can use the touch screen like a tablet, costs an additional $130.

Noise-canceling headphones are popular with folks working at home. The JBL Live 650BTNC wireless headphones are knocked down $50 at Amazon for a new $150 price tag. Consumer Reports considers them a “best buy.”

As more people take to the outdoors for vacation this year, camping and RV travel is up. REI has cut prices on some camping gear. As retailers look to clear out spring apparel, those prices are seeing some steep reductions. For example, Old Navy advertised clothing up to 60% off.

There’s no need to walk inside a store if you’d rather not. Gordon says online deals are similar to in-store sales. You can also buy online at a store that has a brick-and-mortar presence and pick up curbside.

