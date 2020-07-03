Hello Kitty Cafe truck will roll into San Antonio on July 11

SAN ANTONIO – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck announced it will be continuing its West Coast tour and stop in San Antonio on July 11.

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the truck will be parked at The Shops at La Cantera, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, near Barnes & Noble for customers to enjoy exclusive Hello Kitty-themed treats and merchandise.

The truck has also incorporated new safety procedures and increased sanitation efforts for guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They are as follows:

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line

Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Hand sanitizer will be provided

Contactless/cashless transactions

Guests will be encouraged to do the following:

Stay home if sick with a cough or fever

Wear a face mask

Maintain a distance of six feet from other customers and staff

Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces

Hello Kitty fans can look forward to new exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including the sprinkle mugs, enamel pin sets (two styles), madeleine cookie sets and Hello Kitty Cafe canvas totes.

To see the truck’s full menu, click here.

Know before you go: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments.

