Wreck closes lanes on southbound Interstate 35 coming into San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 35 is closed following a wreck early Monday morning.

The main lanes of southbound I-35 are closed at Schwab Road southwest of New Braunfels, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Multiple emergency vehicles are responding to the wreck on the southbound lanes, near Hubertus Road.

Drivers are being asked to exit at Schwab Road and use the access road.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured in the accident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.