First COVID-19 death reported in Kendall County, officials say

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – The first COVID-19 related death in Kendall County was confirmed Friday, according to county leaders.

Kendall County Emergency Management posted about the death on Facebook, and said the patient that succumbed to the virus was a county resident who was isolated at home.

To date, the county has 102 total COVID-19 cases. Of those, 73 patients have recovered and 58 are still ill, according to the KCEM Facebook page. There are no hospitalizations to date.

