81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

First COVID-19 death reported in Kendall County, officials say

There are 102 active cases in the county and no hospitalizations

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, pandemic, Kendall County, Texas
Virginia reports 75,433 coronavirus cases
Virginia reports 75,433 coronavirus cases

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – The first COVID-19 related death in Kendall County was confirmed Friday, according to county leaders.

Kendall County Emergency Management posted about the death on Facebook, and said the patient that succumbed to the virus was a county resident who was isolated at home.

To date, the county has 102 total COVID-19 cases. Of those, 73 patients have recovered and 58 are still ill, according to the KCEM Facebook page. There are no hospitalizations to date.

To learn more about COVID-19 in Kendall County, click here.

RELATED: Death toll rises, hospitalizations decline in Bexar County, San Antonio

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: