Reward offered in search for driver who left scene after fatal hit-and-run accident in June

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers has issued a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident on June 14.

Police say 17-year-old Joshua Fuentes was riding a motorcycle when a driver cut him off on Southwest Military Dr.

Fuentes then swerved, hit the median and was thrown from his motorcycle. A gray truck then hit the motorcycle.

According to Crime Stoppers, the driver of the gray truck pulled into a nearby parking lot to fix the damage to his vehicle, then fled the scene without offering assistance to Fuentes or giving police information at the scene.

Police say a white full-sized van was also seen assisting the gray truck after the driver pulled over.

If anyone has information in this case they can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).