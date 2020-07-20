USAA awards SAISD $325K to help bridge digital divide within online learning model

SAN ANTONIO – USAA awarded the San Antonio ISD Foundation with a $325,000 grant in order to help bridge the digital divide.

The SAISD Foundation and SAISD, along with several local companies, including USAA, are making technology hotspots available to all students this fall so that they can continue to learn virtually.

A spokeswoman for the foundation said roughly 60% of SAISD students did not have access to internet hotspots. The foundation and USAA are raising money for students who need that technological support.

San Antonio District 5′s per capita income is less than $14,000, and 54.6% of homes have broadband access needed to connect students with their online classrooms.

SAISD, along with many other area school districts, made hardware available in March. However, the technology limitations are still on many minds as the need continues to grow due to increasing unemployment and new student enrollment.

USAA’s grant is part of SAISD Foundation’s $1 million goal.