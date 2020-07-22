84ºF

Burn ban issued for Guadalupe County

Texas Forest Service says 90% of all wildfires are caused by humans

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Guadalupe County officials have issued a 90-day burn ban that will be in effect until Oct. 19.

The order prohibiting outdoor burning lists multiple exemptions but clearly states the “burning of untreated lumber, cardboard, packaging, clothing, grass, leaves and branch trimmings” is not allowed at any property.

Circumstances present in “all or part” of the unincorporated area of Guadalupe County create a public safety hazard that would be “exacerbated by outdoor burning,” according to the order.

Exemptions for the order include burning for agricultural land-clearing businesses, and for household trash and domestic waste that can be burned in an above-ground enclosure like a burn barrel.

Texas Forest Service officials said 90% of all wildfires are caused by humans, the order states.

The full order, including the list of exemptions, can be read below:

