Deputies searching for two suspects in northeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who escaped from deputies on foot in the northeast area of the county.

BCSO officials said the two males were last seen in the area of Beech Trail and Pioneer Trail.

One had a blue shirt and black pants, and the other was wearing a red shirt, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO Dispatch at 210-335-6000.