Why Kanye West won’t be on the presidential ballot in Texas

AUSTIN – Kanye West is running for president, but his name won’t appear on Texas ballots in November.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Secretary of State of Texas confirmed to KSAT that the hip-hop artist and fashion designer did not file any paperwork to run for president.

According to the office’s website, independent candidates have to file an application before appearing on the ballot by May 11. The application comes with a petition, which must contain the signatures of 89,693 registered voters who have not voted in the presidential primary of either party.

Kanye’s only remaining option in Texas is to file a declaration of write-in candidacy. In order to be eligible, the candidate must have written statements of consent from 38 presidential elector candidates. The deadline to register as a write-in candidate is at 5 p.m. on Aug. 17, according to the website.

While Kanye’s name won’t appear on ballots in Texas, the rapper has made strides in other states.

In Illinois, Kanye submitted paperwork in an effort to appear as an independent candidate. Kanye also successfully registered to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot.

Without appearing on the ballot in multiple states, Kanye’s presidential chances are all but impossible. Still, if he garners enough votes, it may affect the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Following controversial comments Kanye West made in a South Carolina event, Kim Kardashian West asked the public to show compassion for her husband, who she said is diagnosed with bipolar disorder.