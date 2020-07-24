SCUCISD board approves remote-only learning until Sept. 8

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District board of trustees voted Thursday to change course and offer remote-only learning until Sept. 8 due to COVID-19.

The district had planned on offering both in-person learning and remote learning until the Bexar County health department ordered all public and private schools to be remote-only until after Labor Day.

SCUCISD has campuses in both Bexar County and Guadalupe County. The new rules in Bexar County meant that two schools would have to offer remote-only while the other 13 campuses would have been allowed to offer in-person learning.

A letter from the superintendent sent to parents Monday said the board would review options and make a decision Thursday.

“The rules surrounding what is permitted and not allowed by state and local authorities, as well as what remains at the discretion of local school councils, changed three times in one week,” Superintendent Clark C. Ealy wrote.

The decision to do remote-only learning for the first three-plus weeks of school was unanimous among board members.

“This will give us more time to make our health and safety protocols for staff and students even stronger,” said Ealy. “The extra time will also allow us to communicate better with families on how in-person and remote instruction will look.”

District officials said parents will now have more time to decide whether they want to continue remote learning or go to in-person learning in September.

Remote school instruction in SCUSISD starts on Aug. 13.

