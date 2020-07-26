Kinney County deputies, Border Patrol searching for driver responsible for fatal rollover crash

KINNEY COUNTY – Kinney County deputies and Border Patrol are actively searching for a man involved in a fatal rollover crash overnight after leading authorities on a pursuit.

The pursuit happened on Ranch Road 674 Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver lead deputies on a pursuit when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled it, police said. Two people who are believed to be illegal aliens were killed in the crash, according to the KCSO.

“With the increasing number of aliens smugglers attempting to out run law enforcement it was just a matter of time before there was a fatality,” KCSO said.

Officials said resources in Kinney County were stretched thin in response to the crash, as deputies, EMS, Fire and Rescue and the Department of Public Safety were called to the scene.

Ranch Road 674 is currently closed as the investigation continues.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified and authorities are actively searching for him in the area.

“It’s just a matter of time before he is arrested,” KCSO said.

